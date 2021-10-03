Jiacopello, Diana R. "Dee", - 97, of Longport, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Born December 3, 1923 in Ventnor to Patsy and Jennie Agnellini. She leaves behind her daughters Robin Breder (Andrew), Pamela Tomassi (Stephen), as well as grandchildren Ashton Braen (Ryan), Taylor Breder (Mike), Damen Tomassi and Tanner Tomassi, and great-granddaughters Finley and Sawyer Braen. She was preceded in death by her parents Patsy and Jennie, husband Frank G. Jiacopello, sister Gloria Williamson and brother Pacifico Agnellini. Diana will be dearly missed and forever loved by her family. The family wishes to thank Kelley Kare for their dedication and care. The family suggests contributions to a favorite charity
. Services will be private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 3, 2021.