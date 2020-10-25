Simms, Diana (Wiggins), - of Galloway, departed this earthly life and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 21, 2020 while in the loving care of her son Robert Wiggins and his wife Nancy. She was born in the marriage of the late, David and Thelma Wiggins on May 28th, 1944 in Egg Harbor City, NJ. Diane was raised in South Egg Harbor, NJ. She went to Egg Harbor City Schools and South Egg Harbor Elementary School. She graduated from Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, NJ in 1962. Diane had long lived in Pleasantville, NJ, where she raised her two sons, David E. Wiggins and Robert E. Wiggins. After high school, she worked at Spencer Gifts for many years. She went on to work at the Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, NJ until she retired. Diane was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Egg Harbor in her youth where she taught Sunday School as a teenager. After moving away from home and finally settling in Pleasantville, N J, she joined Faith Baptist Church, where she was very active, singing in the choir and joining other auxiliaries. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, David E. Wiggins and his wife, Trinette and Robert E. Wiggins and his wife, Nancy; and three sisters, Victoria Evans and her husband, Charles, Thelma L. Ruff and Cheryl A. Wiggins. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 aunts, Geneva Ashworth and Leavenia Green, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. In lieu of flowers, please give any donations to: Faith Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 829 Tilton Rd. Pleasantville, NJ 08232 Viewing will be at Faith Baptist Church on Thursday, October 29th from 10AM - 12PM. Service and Interment will be held at 1:00 PM at Egg Harbor City Cemetery in Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 25, 2020.