Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane D. Doonan
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ
Doonan, Diane D., - 74, of North Wildwood, passed away surrounded with her loving family by her side, on December 11, 2021. Born November 7th, 1947 to Helen and Clarence (Cal) Carroll in Margaret Mace Hospital in North Wildwood, NJ. She grew up enjoying her days at the beach. She graduated from Wildwood Catholic in 1965. Nan loved the time she spent with her children and grandchildren whether it was sleepovers, beach days, boardwalk nights, Disney trips or winning at May Eye. She retired from Coastline Insurance Agency to spend her winters in Ft. Lauderdale hanging at the pool and winning at the casino. She is predeceased by her parents; and her sons Charlie and Tommy. She will be forever loved and missed by her husband Tom, her children, Bill & Linda, Chris, Jackie & John. Her grandchildren Zach, Eiren, and Katie. She is survived by her brother Gene, sister-in-laws, Rita, Dottie and Kelly, and her best friend Kathie Martinnelli. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Friday, Dec. 17th at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 11am. Interment is private. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
1201 Central Ave.,, North Wildwood, NJ
Dec
17
Service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
1201 Central Ave.,, North Wildwood, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.