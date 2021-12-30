Fortis, Diane F., - 80, of Brigantine, passed away on Wednesday December 22, 2021. Diane was born in Camden to the late John and Talia (Costan) MacFarlan. Diane was a member of Union Local 54. She was a bartender at Bally's Hotel and Casino for 30 years before she retired. Diane loved to travel and going to the casinos. She also enjoyed going to shows and visiting Las Vegas. Diane is survived by her nephew Steven Gitto (Margaret), her niece Christi Curau (Kevin) and her cousin Barbara Polun. Diane was the great aunt to Steven, Kevin, Zachary, Angelina and Danielle. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister Margaret Completo and her nephew Daniel Gitto. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass on Thursday January 6, 2022 at 11AM at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Diane please visit www.keatesplum.com
Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.