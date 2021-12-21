Fromm, Diane D., - 80, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021, at home with family by her side. Diane grew up in Atlantic City and later moved to Absecon where she began a family. Many may know Diane from her 50 years of working for Bank of America as an assistant branch manager. She was also an active member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Diane will be missed by her loving husband, Stephen Fromm; two sons, Stephen Fromm Jr and Eric Fromm; sister, Carole; daughter-in-law, Marianne; and grandson, Leo. She loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking, dancing, and the Christmas season. A gathering will be held on Thursday, December 23rd from 10 to 11am, with a mass of Christian Burial at 11am, at Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Michael J Fox Foundation
in Diane's memory.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 21, 2021.