Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane D. Fromm
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Fromm, Diane D., - 80, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021, at home with family by her side. Diane grew up in Atlantic City and later moved to Absecon where she began a family. Many may know Diane from her 50 years of working for Bank of America as an assistant branch manager. She was also an active member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Diane will be missed by her loving husband, Stephen Fromm; two sons, Stephen Fromm Jr and Eric Fromm; sister, Carole; daughter-in-law, Marianne; and grandson, Leo. She loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking, dancing, and the Christmas season. A gathering will be held on Thursday, December 23rd from 10 to 11am, with a mass of Christian Burial at 11am, at Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Michael J Fox Foundation in Diane's memory.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Say hi to Ronnie for me.
Joan DePiano
Family
December 25, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Diane was an especially nice cousin during my sister's illness (Mariaeleana) and was a huge help to her and her family. We'll always be grateful for Diane's compassion. There certainly is a special place in heaven for Diane
Cousin Louis and Jean Baldino
Family
December 24, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Diane. I have so many wonderful memories of holidays spent at their house. Diane & my dad were very close & I can remember all the stories. I know their up in heaven right now celebrating Christmas together.
Victoria Deaton (DePiano)
Family
December 22, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of her passing. We had so many wonderful family gatherings together. I have many wonderful memories of Diane and my father. I know they are up in heaven catching up.
Victoria Deaton (DePiano)
Family
December 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of Diane , We where friends for over sixty years. Always kind and caring . Loved her family, May she rest in peace.
mary lou ward
Friend
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results