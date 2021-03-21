Menu
Rev. Diane Wachtler Koob
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ
Koob, Rev. Diane Wachtler, - 71, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 20th, 1949 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Irma H. Wachtler and Dr. Raymond J. Wachtler. She attended public schools until 1963 when she matriculated in the Summit School, now known as Summit-St. Paul Academy. Her Minnesota roots and childhood friends have always remained a treasured part of her life. After two years at Skidmore College in New York, she returned to finish her BA in modern European intellectual history at the University of Minnesota. While there she joined Delta Gamma Sorority and graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. After her undergraduate studies, Diane worked and traveled for two years before returning to the University of Minnesota where she completed a Master's degree in Modern European History and helped lead undergraduate courses as a teaching assistant. Following an experience of being called into ministry, she changed her vocational goal from academics to the pastorate. She completed a Masters of Divinity at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities while serving in student pastor positions which included her home church, Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis. She was ordained in the Minnesota Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1979. In her last year of seminary, while doing chaplaincy work at Hennepin County Medical Center, she met Gerry Koob, a former Jesuit Priest. They married in 1980 while she was serving Excelsior United Methodist Church in Excelsior, Minnesota. They had two daughters, Jennifer and Robin. After five years they moved to New Jersey where Gerry joined her in the United Methodist ministry. Diane served as a local pastor in a number of different churches (including Central United Methodist Church in Linwood) and as a District Superintendent. After the birth of their first grandchild, Diane and Gerry retired to the Jersey Shore, living in Somers Point. During retirement, Diane was active in the Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, the AAUW, the Somers Point Democratic Club, gardening, and, of course, grandparenting. Diane is survived by her beloved husband, Gerard Joseph Koob, her daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Sean Rothwell from Linwood as well as her daughter Robin and son-in-law Stephen Cull, Manchester, UK. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Kathy Wachtler, their sons and grandchildren, and many dear friends and cousins. Finally, she is survived by her granddaughter Grace Rothwell and her grandson Luke Rothwell, the joys of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, to your local AAUW branch, to environmental groups, or to any charity that speaks to your heart. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Diane please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
I was sad to hear of Diane's passing. Robin & Jennifer if you remember I was your live-in nanny for a few months in Minnesota just before you moved to New Jersey. Your Mom adored you! I will keep your family in my prayers. I have a tape recording of you two when you were just kids. If you contact me I'd like to send it to you
Joy OReilly (Foster)
March 26, 2021
Very sad to see that Pastor Diane passed . She was a lovely person, May she Rest In Peace
Tanya Simon
March 22, 2021
I was very sorry to read in the St Paul paper that Diane had passed away. We were friends a very long time ago post college. I will always remember her enthusiasm for life, and her engaging intellect; it was uplifting just to talk with her. She had a wonderful laugh, and a great interest in people. In the few times I met her Mother, Irma, I could see where Diane found her positive outlook on life and people; both she and her Mother were strong, interesting and fun. I very occasionally caught small glimpses of Diane's and Jerry's life in New Jersey through Diane's brother, Dan. He was on the board of the White Bear Center for the Arts, where my wife took art classes for many years, so we'd see him from time to time at social events, so I usually asked him about Diane and Irma. I appreciated knowing that she was happy and involved with helping so many through her (and Jerry's) ministry. My heart goes out to Jerry and their daughters. I am sad to lose such a special long time friend;, she made such a positive impression on everyone who knew her. Bruce (and Sharon) Perkins 272 Pendryn Hill Curve Woodbury, MN 55125
Bruce Perkins
Friend
March 22, 2021
I remember Reverend Koob from Central Church. Even though she was only with our church a short while she left an impression upon me. Most remarkable her Christian kindness. She left both Linwood and the world too soon. I wish her family the same comfort during this time that she showed to others during her ministry. God bless her soul and the Koob family.
Robert Patrick
Acquaintance
March 21, 2021
Dear Jennifer, Robin and family,
You are so fortunate to have been blessed with a lifetime of knowing Diane. She andI met in late 2019, when I had just become president of our area's branch of AAUW and Diane was Recording Secretary and Membership co-chair, so I am blessed with having known Diane for only two years. Most deep personal friendships develop over a long lifetime, but Diane and I instantly knew we were destined to become "lifetime best friends" regardless of our ages and health. So we made every moment count, and I will treasure those conversations and our deep friendship forever.
Jennifer - you are the daughter Diane deserved because of her lifetime of compassionate giving, but such mothers don't always have. You cared for her and managed her care with unlimited intelligence, compassion, time and devotion. I know Diane thanked you often, but as her loving friend, I also thank you and deeply grateful for what you did to make her last year comfortable, safe, surrounded by her daughters, husband and beloved grandchildren, and without pain.
Arlene Groch
Friend
March 21, 2021
