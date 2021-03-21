Koob, Rev. Diane Wachtler, - 71, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 20th, 1949 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Irma H. Wachtler and Dr. Raymond J. Wachtler. She attended public schools until 1963 when she matriculated in the Summit School, now known as Summit-St. Paul Academy. Her Minnesota roots and childhood friends have always remained a treasured part of her life. After two years at Skidmore College in New York, she returned to finish her BA in modern European intellectual history at the University of Minnesota. While there she joined Delta Gamma Sorority and graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. After her undergraduate studies, Diane worked and traveled for two years before returning to the University of Minnesota where she completed a Master's degree in Modern European History and helped lead undergraduate courses as a teaching assistant. Following an experience of being called into ministry, she changed her vocational goal from academics to the pastorate. She completed a Masters of Divinity at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities while serving in student pastor positions which included her home church, Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis. She was ordained in the Minnesota Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1979. In her last year of seminary, while doing chaplaincy work at Hennepin County Medical Center, she met Gerry Koob, a former Jesuit Priest. They married in 1980 while she was serving Excelsior United Methodist Church in Excelsior, Minnesota. They had two daughters, Jennifer and Robin. After five years they moved to New Jersey where Gerry joined her in the United Methodist ministry. Diane served as a local pastor in a number of different churches (including Central United Methodist Church in Linwood) and as a District Superintendent. After the birth of their first grandchild, Diane and Gerry retired to the Jersey Shore, living in Somers Point. During retirement, Diane was active in the Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, the AAUW, the Somers Point Democratic Club, gardening, and, of course, grandparenting. Diane is survived by her beloved husband, Gerard Joseph Koob, her daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Sean Rothwell from Linwood as well as her daughter Robin and son-in-law Stephen Cull, Manchester, UK. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Kathy Wachtler, their sons and grandchildren, and many dear friends and cousins. Finally, she is survived by her granddaughter Grace Rothwell and her grandson Luke Rothwell, the joys of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, to your local AAUW branch, to environmental groups, or to any charity that speaks to your heart. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Diane please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.