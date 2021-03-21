I was very sorry to read in the St Paul paper that Diane had passed away. We were friends a very long time ago post college. I will always remember her enthusiasm for life, and her engaging intellect; it was uplifting just to talk with her. She had a wonderful laugh, and a great interest in people. In the few times I met her Mother, Irma, I could see where Diane found her positive outlook on life and people; both she and her Mother were strong, interesting and fun. I very occasionally caught small glimpses of Diane's and Jerry's life in New Jersey through Diane's brother, Dan. He was on the board of the White Bear Center for the Arts, where my wife took art classes for many years, so we'd see him from time to time at social events, so I usually asked him about Diane and Irma. I appreciated knowing that she was happy and involved with helping so many through her (and Jerry's) ministry. My heart goes out to Jerry and their daughters. I am sad to lose such a special long time friend;, she made such a positive impression on everyone who knew her. Bruce (and Sharon) Perkins 272 Pendryn Hill Curve Woodbury, MN 55125

