Marandino, Diane, - 79, of Vineland, Adoring Beloved and Blessed Mother Diane Marandino, 79 of Vineland, NJ entered the gates of heaven on January 2, 2022 at Virtua Medical Center, Voorhees, NJ, surrounded by her family. Daughter of Louis and Minette Zerillo. Diane was born in New York, New York and raised in Astoria, Queens New York. She was a resident of Vineland, NJ where she fulfilled her life. Diane was a devout Catholic of Italian descent. She graduated from Vineland High School in 1960. She was employed at Western Union as a teletype operator. She was formally married to Nicholas Marandino, of Vineland, NJ. Diane was a proud mother of two children, Lisa and Louis Marandino. Diane joyfully spent her time as a homemaker raising her children. She took great pride in her home and making her family her priority. She enjoyed cooking and took pleasure in making her homemade "gravy" and famous Jewish apple cake. She appreciated spending time with friends and playing card games such as pinochle. Her most favorite talked about old time show was the "Honeymooners ". Diane fancied dancing and favored the " jitterbug " and the "twist " as a young woman. She had a sense for fashion and always dressed impeccably with zest for life. Most importantly, her children superseded everything and always came first. They were the center of her world and reason for being. Diane interests and hobbies later in life included oldies music, arts and crafts, game shows, news and weather. She also enjoyed bingo, playing the lottery, other known as " scratchers " and the casino. Diane loved to socialize and " shoot the breeze " with everyone she would meet. She truly appreciated sharing a meal with those she loved especially her favorite desserts. She spread joy and happiness to all of those that surrounded her being. Diane shed light to everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her and always brought laughter to those around her. The greatest love of her life was her children whom she cherished unconditionally. They were the apple of her eye and known as her " favorite " boy and girl. There was not one person that she encountered that did not know that her daughter was born on January, Friday the 13th known as a " good luck day " and an adored son who was born on December 25th, a Christmas miracle in her eyes. Diane will be deeply missed by all of those whom surrounded her. She had a gentle, caring and loving heart unlike any other. Her smile was sweet and her laugh was contagious. She had a soft voice and a gentle touch. Diane had the most beautiful spirit even in the worst of times. Her beauty was illuminating from the outside and even deeper within. She had a kind word to say to everyone and made you feel special in every way. Her spirit and soul were angelic and pure much like that of a saint and will always be with us in our hearts. Our lives will never be the same and the void that remains with us shall be filled with precious memories. She remains an angel within us and we are blessed to call her mom. We have comfort knowing you are in the hands of God. Diane is survived by two children, Lisa Marandino of Washington Township, NJ and Louis Marandino of Jersey City, NJ; son in law, Jeffrey Mastrangelo of Washington Township, NJ. She has three grandchildren, Gabriel, Michael and Isabella Marandino of Jersey City, NJ. Relatives, friends and guests will be received on Monday, January 10th, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ and again on Tuesday, January 11th from 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm followed by a funeral mass from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Saint Padre Pio Parish, Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 9 Union Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. In Lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations in Diane's name to the American Lung Association
