Garrett Mason, Diane, - 66, of Jacksonville, NC, formerly of Atlantic City passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family December 16, 2020. Diane attended Atlantic City Public Schools. She retired from the City of Jacksonville, NC as a supervisor in the recreation department after 25 years. She is predeceased by her loving parents: Irene and John Garrett. Diane is survived by: her sons, Buschmila, Bilal and Uma Mason, Sr.; the father of her children, William Mason; siblings, Carolyn Redd (Forrest, Sr.), Tina Thornton, Rosa Morton (Raymond, Jr.), John Garrett, Jr.; seven grandchildren who were the loves of her life; and a host of other family and friends. Diane's joy in life was caring for her family and reading her Bible daily. She will be forever loved and truly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.