Rosenberg, Dianne "Dee", - 64, of Dennis Township, NJ lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Saturday, April 9th, 2022. She was surrounded by family and friends at home when she peacefully went home to be with the Lord. Dee leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family & friends who were continually lifted up in prayer. She would often break into song raising spirits & enhancing well-being. She was truly a "prayer warrior". Dee had many loves in her life, but none greater than that of her daughter Lauren. However, if time permitted, her grandson Logan would have stolen the crown. Dee's love for the Lord was as immeasurable as is the Lord's love for us. That same love manifested outward to animals; Sugar, Spice, and Peanut are at a loss without her. Dee is survived by her husband of 31 years Jerry Rosenberg, daughter Lauren Witkowsky (Rob), grandson Logan Witkowsky, son Damon Collins (Elizabeth), granddaughters Elliette and Riley Collins, brother Chris Pippet, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 16th at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Erma, NJ. Service at 11:00 am, visitation 10-11:00am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 12, 2022.