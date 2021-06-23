Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dolores "Dory" Bischoff
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD
Bischoff (née Sonzogni), Dolores "Dory", - 91, of Annapolis, MD, of Philadelphia, PA and Wildwood Crest, NJ, died peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Annapolis, MD. She was 91. Dory was born on October 28, 1929 to Dominick and Edna Mae Sonzogni in Fairmount. Dory gave her time to anyone in need. She had an infectious laugh and always filled a room with smiles and joy. For her entire life, Dory was strongly committed to service and her faith. She was a volunteer for more than 50 years. Dory is survived by her devoted husband, Henry Bischoff, Jr., loving daughter Carol Ann Bischoff (Michael Regan), and beloved granddaughters Emma Mae and Erin Margaret Regan, all of Arlington, VA; brother Edward Sonzogni, of Haddonfield, NJ; sister Christine C. Blum, of Boca Raton, FL, as well as numerous adoring nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, and caregivers. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, there will be a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Resurrection at St. Mary's Parish, Annapolis, followed by an 11:30 a.m. blessing and visitation at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home. Both services will be live streamed. (Please see the funeral home website for details.) Dory's interment will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to REACH for Uganda, US, (REACH US), Arlington, VA, https://reachforuganda.org/. For a full obituary and to leave condolences, please see www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Parish
Annapolis, MD
Jun
24
Service
11:30a.m.
St. Mary's Parish
Annapolis, MD
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Taylor Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We miss you Aunt Dolores. We loved hearing your stories and have so many memories growing up with Carol, you, and Uncle Hank. Great summer times! May you be at peace. Love you, your backdoor neighbor Mary
Mary ( Snyder) Hishon
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results