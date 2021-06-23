Bischoff (née Sonzogni), Dolores "Dory", - 91, of Annapolis, MD, of Philadelphia, PA and Wildwood Crest, NJ, died peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Annapolis, MD. She was 91. Dory was born on October 28, 1929 to Dominick and Edna Mae Sonzogni in Fairmount. Dory gave her time to anyone in need. She had an infectious laugh and always filled a room with smiles and joy. For her entire life, Dory was strongly committed to service and her faith. She was a volunteer for more than 50 years. Dory is survived by her devoted husband, Henry Bischoff, Jr., loving daughter Carol Ann Bischoff (Michael Regan), and beloved granddaughters Emma Mae and Erin Margaret Regan, all of Arlington, VA; brother Edward Sonzogni, of Haddonfield, NJ; sister Christine C. Blum, of Boca Raton, FL, as well as numerous adoring nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, and caregivers. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, there will be a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Resurrection at St. Mary's Parish, Annapolis, followed by an 11:30 a.m. blessing and visitation at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home. Both services will be live streamed. (Please see the funeral home website for details.) Dory's interment will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to REACH for Uganda, US, (REACH US), Arlington, VA, https://reachforuganda.org/
