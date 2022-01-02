Kershaw, Dolores, - 87, of Somers Point, Dolores M Kershaw nee Fernetti. On Friday, December 17th, 2021 Dolores Kershaw died in her home in Somers Point. She was born February 19th, 1934 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Evo Fernetti and Nicolette Yecco. Dolores grew up in Vineland and Atlantic City, and graduated from Atlantic City High School. Dolores married her husband Atherly Kershaw after high school and had three children Stephen, Lee and Karen. She worked at Lenox China and the Atlantic City Convention Center, was a blackjack dealer at Resorts Casino and ran her own restaurant Dolores' Lunchbox. Dolores was a hard worker, a loving sister, mother and grandmother, and a great friend. She loved music, dancing and singing most of all. She enjoyed playing games with her family and friends and was always the life of the party. She was a shining light for her family and will be deeply missed by us all. Dolores is survived by her brother Anthony, her daughter Karen Totoro, son-in-law Jim, her grandchildren Nicholas, James, Maria, Victoria, Anthony, and Lena, and her great-grandchildren Douglas and Jaxson. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents Evo and Nicolette, her brothers Joe, and Allan, her Husband Atherly and her sons Stephen and Lee and daughter-in-law Katherine. A mass for Dolores will be Celebrated on January 5th, 2021 at 11am, at the Epiphany Church 2801 Ventnor Ave, Longport, NJ 08403.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 2, 2022.