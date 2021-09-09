Macatee, Dolores Francis (nee Eshelman), - 88, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully at home with her granddaughter Jessica by her side. Dolores was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. She worked as a childcare giver for ABC Daycare in Landsdale, PA for many years. Dolores enjoyed watching TV, especially the Grammy's, Oscars and other Red Carpet events. She had a knack for making crafts for different family events and parties. She is predeceased by her childhood sweetheart John P. Sheffield of 30years, her parents Albert Eshelman and Helen (nee McShane) and raised by her step father George Freisleben, her son Raymond Eshelman, Brother Robert J. Eshelman, and sister Adele M. Newman. Dolores is survived by her children Milton C. Budd and his wife Anne of Galloway, NJ, Dawn Dumond and her husband Peterson of Hammonton, NJ and Raelien Macatee of East Greenville, PA. Dolores is the loving grandmother of Damond and Eric Diffenderfer, Adrian and Erica Budd, Jessica Pelly, and Peterly Dumond and great grandmother of Jacob Budd, Mason Byrns and Eric Diffenderfer, Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday September 10th from 11:00am – 1:00pm with a prayer service starting at 1:00pm all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to National Breat Cancer Research Center 1025 Connecticut Ave. NW Suite 1012 P.O. Box 96676 Washington, DC 20090-6676 or www.walkercri.org
. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2021.