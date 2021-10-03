Smith, Dolores J., - 90, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Cavanaugh) Barr. She was the devoted wife of the late Joseph T. Smith Sr. Dolores attended Little Flower High School and worked for Honeywell Corporation most of her life. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling and sewing but her true joy in life was her Yorkie "Buddy". Dolores will be missed and fondly remembered by her step-sons; Joseph (Susan) Smith Jr., Thomas Smith, James Smith, step-daughter; Kathleen (Kurt) Joyce, sister; Elizabeth Cassidy, two grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Dolores was predeceased by two sons, three brothers, and one sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dolores's Life Celebration Service on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:30am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Save A Yorkie Rescue at www.saveayorkierescue.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 3, 2021.