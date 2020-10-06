Menu
Domenick N. Giordano
Giordano, Domenick N., - 96, of Absecon, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was born February 5, 1924 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Lucio and Josephine.

He is survived by his wife Anna Farina Giordano (Geisenhoffer); his step children Sharon Farina Shaw and Geraldine Farina Ade (Jamie) of Egg Harbor; grandchildren: Neil Skinner (Susan), Malissa Lewis (Mark), Jason Ade (Karen), Cody Ade (Kristen); great-grandchildren: Rachel Skinner, Logan Skinner, Makayla Lewis and Mark Lewis; and his sister Rose Giordano of Cherry Hill. He was a jeweler in Philadelphia for many years.

Services will be on Wednesday, October 7, 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.

(Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2020.
