Colon, Domiciano, - 89, of Browns Mills, NJ passed away Sunday November 1, 2020 at Care One in Evesham Twp. Born in Villalba, Puerto Rico, he worked for Haines & Haines, Inc. Blueberry and Cranberry Farm in Chatsworth, NJ and loved baseball where he made it to AAA. Domiciano is predeceased by his parents Justoliano and Juana Colon and his wife Julia Negron. He is survived by his children, Ruben Sanchez,(Nora) FL, Miguel Sanchez, Passaic, NJ, Jose Colon,(Sandy) Robbinsville, NJ, Judy Delgado, (Gabriel) Browns Mills, NJ, Dominic Colon, Jr., (Yolva) Chatsworth, NJ. Ada Ortiz,(Geraldo) Chatsworth, NJ, Nancy Pagan, (Wilfredo)Browns Mills, NJ, James Colon of Cape May Ct. House, NJ, Elva Valentin,(Edward) Egg Harbor City, NJ, Caesar Colon,(Lourdes) Chatsworth, NJ, Ruben Colon Egg Harbor City, NJ and Anthony Colon, Weekstown, NJ. One sister in law Lydia Perez of Puerto Rico. He is the loving grandfather of 21 and 19 Great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 6th, 2020 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel - St. Joseph Church Third and French St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. Chew Road Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Domiciano's memory to https://www.deborahfoundation.org/donate
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 4, 2020.