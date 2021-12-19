Menu
Dominic Leonetti
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Leonetti, Dominic, - of Atlantic City, was raised in his beloved Ducktown. Dominic worked as a night baker for Rando's. Professionally ran his own painting contracting company for 40 years. Family members left behind are loving wife Jean, son Michael, brother John, and sisters Maryanne, Lucy, Cecelia, and a large number of nieces and nephews. Dominic treasured his time spent traveling Italy and truly had a passion for all animals and was a supporter of the Audubon society. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 22, at St. Michael's Church, 10 N Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City from 10-10:30am with Mass beginning at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Audubon Society and Heart Institute AtlantiCare. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Church
10 N Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, NJ
Dec
22
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Church
10 N Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, NJ
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very Saddened of the passing of my Uncle Dominic,I Will forever Miss Him,RIP my Dear Uncle
Thalia Pipitone
January 23, 2022
Ducktown Dominic He will be sadly Missed by my daughter's Thalia and Julie and Bro in Law, "Jimbo" RIP with the Angels
Lucy Leonetti Pipitone
Family
January 22, 2022
Condolences and prayers for Dominics family on his sudden passing may he Rest In Peace in Gods hands
Ellen Haughey
December 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your and your family. I worked with his wife Jean at Ballys Personnel Office.
Valarie R Fundenberg
Other
December 22, 2021
Jean and the Leonetti family I just learned of Doms passing and am terribly saddened by it. Jean, Dom and yourself are friends before clients and I will miss his visits at work. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. R.I.P Dom Your friend, Alex
Alex
Friend
December 22, 2021
Our condolences to the entire Leonetti family. May Dominic Rest In Peace.
John & Diane Wright
Family
December 21, 2021
May Dominic rest in eternal peace
Chris kulkosky
December 21, 2021
Much Thanks for All your comments,it means so Much to Me and both sides of the Family!!!!
Lucy Leonetti Pipitone
Family
December 21, 2021
I will miss hearing your funny stories on the radio. You always brought a smile to my face. God bless!
Santo from Texas Ave.
Friend
December 21, 2021
I may have met this man in younger days but I knew his sister Cecelia well as she was my maid of honor. My heart and prayers go out to the family. He will be HOME in time for Christmas resting in the arms of OUR LORD.
Ellen Kraus
December 20, 2021
RIP my dearest brother I will always keep You in my thoughts and prayers and in my Heart
Lucy Leonetti Pipitone
Family
December 19, 2021
My deepest condolences to Dominic s wife and family. He was a star on 1400 talk radio, his knowledge of stock market was vast and those who listened and invested made money.a animal lover and supporter of birds. A smart man you will be missed dearly
Diana Von Zech
Friend
December 19, 2021
RIP my dear Brother, Dominic, with the Heavenly Angels Rest in Eternal Peace I Will always and Miss You!!
Lucy Leonetti Pipitone
Family
December 19, 2021
Prayers and comforting hugs. I am so sorry for your loss., Fish was great guy.
RICHARD SEILER
Friend
December 19, 2021
