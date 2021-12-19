Leonetti, Dominic, - of Atlantic City, was raised in his beloved Ducktown. Dominic worked as a night baker for Rando's. Professionally ran his own painting contracting company for 40 years. Family members left behind are loving wife Jean, son Michael, brother John, and sisters Maryanne, Lucy, Cecelia, and a large number of nieces and nephews. Dominic treasured his time spent traveling Italy and truly had a passion for all animals and was a supporter of the Audubon society. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 22, at St. Michael's Church, 10 N Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City from 10-10:30am with Mass beginning at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Audubon Society and Heart Institute AtlantiCare. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.