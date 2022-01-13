LoSasso, Dominic "Donnie", - 60, of Hammonton, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Donnie was born in Vineland and he was a lifelong resident of Hammonton. He worked as a pile driver for the Wharf & Dock Builders & Pile Drivers Local 454 of Philadelphia. He was also a blueberry farmer and owner of LoSasso Farms in Nesco. He belonged to the Atlantic County Farm Bureau. Donnie was an avid hunter, and fisherman, and he was the founder and longtime President of the Antler Shack Gunning Club in Hammonton. He enjoyed winemaking, killing pigs, sausage making and yelling at all his friends and family members. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Irene (nee Logiovino) LoSasso, and his father-in-law, Joseph Pino. Donnie is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl LoSasso (nee Pino), his brother, Michael LoSasso (Barbara), his sister, Bettie Off (Bill), his mother in law and biggest supporter, Ida Pino, brother in law, Joseph Pino, his nieces and nephews, Billy Off, Krista Cannatella (Ron), Michael LoSasso, Rachele Annarelli (Joe), and Jenna Pino, special friends, Lou and Liz Condo, Wally and Debbie Raciti his special buddy Dillan Condo, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 5:00 PM - 8:00PM and again Monday, January 17, 2022 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton, In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675 or to the NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.