Rodi, Dominic J., - 90, of Ventnor, NJ went to his eternal resting place with the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He peacefully transitioned at home surrounded by his loving family. Dom was born in Hammonton, NJ on June 29, 1930 to Anthony Rodi and Grace Privitera. Raised on the family peach farm, he learned the values of a good work ethic and strong family values. Dom served in the US Army from 1952 through 1954. He was a graduate of LaSalle University and worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 40 years. He began his career with A.H. Robins Pharmaceuticals, which became Wyeth and then Pfizer. Dom was a wonderful husband and father. He and Kathy were married over 56 years and lived life to its fullest. Together they traveled the world. You could find them singing and dancing in every country. Dom sang "O Sole Mio" in Paris and "La vie en rose" in Rome! Dom was also a loving and encouraging father. He volunteered as a softball umpire, supported his daughters and their teammates as a huge fan of crew races. He is often remembered by the amazing "Boat Dinners" he prepared for the team. He often expressed his love through cooking for others. Dom received full honors as a Third-Degree Knight of Columbus in Hammonton Council, NJ, he was the Past President of Atlantic City Toastmasters and Margate/Ventnor Lions Club. He was joyfully known as tenor "Mario" of the St. James Church Choir. Dom created and ran the singing group the "Sentimental Songsters" to serve the community by bringing joy through singing at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities for many years. Dominic is survived by his wife Kathy, two daughters Donna Poley, (Dan) Christine Rodi, (John) Grandchildren Dan, Kelsey, Vinnie, Julia, and Olivia. In-laws, Ann and Steve Kooperman, Gail Toy and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his Mother Grace Berenato, Father Anthony Rodi and brother Dr. Alexander Rodi Sr. The family would also like to acknowledge Amirah McWhite his loving caregiver. Dominic was a True Gentleman who loved people fully, he will be greatly missed! A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 13th, 1pm, at the Holy Trinity Parish/St. James Church, in Ventnor. A viewing will be held from 10:15 to 12:15pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.