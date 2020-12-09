Battelini, Dominick, - 92, of Landisville, passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1928 in Landisville to the late Rena (Monfardini) and Alesio Battelini. In 1956, he married Vivian Sara Whilden and together they raised three sons, Dominick, Anthony and Albert. Dominick worked alongside of his father running the family business Battelini's Garage which was established in 1921. Dom continued to work alongside with his sons and grandsons until his death. He honorably served with the US Marine Corp; he was a member of the Minotola Fire Company serving as fire chief for several years and was also a member of the Minotola Rescue Squad. Dom was a member of the Towing and Recovery Association of America and the Garden State Towman Association. He enjoyed working in the garage, doing towing and recovery, he was an avid Phillies baseball fan, NASCAR fan and loved going to the casinos. He is survived by his three sons & his daughters-in-law, Dominick & Diane Battelini, Anthony & Kimberly Battelini and Albert J. & Denise Battelini; grandchildren, Anthony Battelini (Katy), Katlin Nocon (Eric), Wade Battelini (Jaclyn), Rebecca Battelini, Victoria Battelini and Danielle Battelini; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins Dominick was predeceased by his wife, Vivian Sara Battelini; parents, Alesio and Rena Battelini and his sister Sadie Haugen (Leo).Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. There will be a private funeral home visitation. A public funeral mass will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:30 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the families request, in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of Dom be made to: Minotola Fire Department, P.O. Box 176, Minotola, NJ 08341. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.