Dominick Battelini
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ
Battelini, Dominick, - 92, of Landisville, passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1928 in Landisville to the late Rena (Monfardini) and Alesio Battelini. In 1956, he married Vivian Sara Whilden and together they raised three sons, Dominick, Anthony and Albert. Dominick worked alongside of his father running the family business Battelini's Garage which was established in 1921. Dom continued to work alongside with his sons and grandsons until his death. He honorably served with the US Marine Corp; he was a member of the Minotola Fire Company serving as fire chief for several years and was also a member of the Minotola Rescue Squad. Dom was a member of the Towing and Recovery Association of America and the Garden State Towman Association. He enjoyed working in the garage, doing towing and recovery, he was an avid Phillies baseball fan, NASCAR fan and loved going to the casinos. He is survived by his three sons & his daughters-in-law, Dominick & Diane Battelini, Anthony & Kimberly Battelini and Albert J. & Denise Battelini; grandchildren, Anthony Battelini (Katy), Katlin Nocon (Eric), Wade Battelini (Jaclyn), Rebecca Battelini, Victoria Battelini and Danielle Battelini; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins Dominick was predeceased by his wife, Vivian Sara Battelini; parents, Alesio and Rena Battelini and his sister Sadie Haugen (Leo).Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. There will be a private funeral home visitation. A public funeral mass will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:30 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the families request, in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of Dom be made to: Minotola Fire Department, P.O. Box 176, Minotola, NJ 08341. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael
504 West Avenue, Minotola, NJ
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Mr. Dom's passing, he was always so pleasant to me when I came in to do the bus inspections, May he always Rest in Peace, Family my thoughts and prayers to you all
Pat Coley
December 15, 2020
On behalf of Buena Vista Township, our sincere condolences to the family. Dominick and his son assisted the Township numerous times especially working with previous Mayor Chuck Chiarello on our train project in Richland.
Mayor Teresa Kelly
December 11, 2020
Dominick was a great guy an a pleasure to be around he raised a very nice family while building a first class business which we still use today , rest in piece Dominick you worked hard enough on earth, god bless you an your familymargaretsilipena
Rocky silipena
December 11, 2020
A long time friend that was respected from the bottom of our hearts. Our heartfelt condolences to his family.
Dave's Heavy Towing
December 10, 2020
Joyce Houston
December 9, 2020
Domenic Battelini was a defined member of The Greatest Generation on Earth!! Dedicated and Loyal Tough but Kind.Memories of Domenic no way back.The family with their garage helped my dad with 7 kids 60 years ago,taking care of my dad's few trucks from AA Poultry of Downstown in the 1940s and 50s.He will be greatly missed .Lou Amico and family
Lou Amico
December 9, 2020
I first met Chief Battelini in 1974 when I was just starting with Malaga Fire. I will never forget words of wisdom he gave me. Son to be a great operator you must never get ahead of your brain. It was great advice as I used it to training many young operators after. RIP Chief
Glenn McCormick
Acquaintance
December 9, 2020
