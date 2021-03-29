DiPietro, Dominick, - 76, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on March 26, 2021. Dominick worked at Atlantic Cape Community College where he retired after 25 years. He was known for loving his family, and as Dominick would say, "Family is Gold". Dominick was a star athlete at St. Nicks in Egg Harbor where he played basketball, and also played in a Biddy League at St. Mikes in Atlantic City. He loved his American made vehicles, his favorites Cadillac and Chevrolet Corvettes. He also loved his Beloved Pet Lucy, as part of his family. Dominick is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ford DiPietro; parents Louis and Rose DiPietro; brother Louie DiPietro; stepdaughter Bonnie leach Hilaman. He leaves behind his son Thomas Sr.(Lina) DiPietro; stepsons Ricky(Jenn) Hilaman Sr. and Chuck Hilaman; sisters Mary Lou Ward and Linda Andrews. He also will be missed by his six grandchildren, Thomas, Lexi, Makayla, Ricky, Melanie, and Timothy; a great grandchild Eden Noble; sister in law Terry (Louie) DiPietro; brother in law Richie Andrews and the late Joe Ward (Mary Lou). A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, March 30, at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Egg Harbor City. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2021.