Dom. I truly miss you. You were a great neighbor and a good friend. Always looking out for my house and calling me to chat. Our chair side chats will be missed. You were like family to me. I remember the day we had pizza together. And the figs from the tree. Tom is a great son and was there every day. Taking care of his father. Tom never failed to show up. Dom was very lucky to have a son like Tom. RIP my dear friend. We will meet again and share good times. Love you Dom. FG and family

Frankie Gigs March 23, 2022