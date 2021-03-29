Menu
Dominick DiPietro
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ
DiPietro, Dominick, - 76, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on March 26, 2021. Dominick worked at Atlantic Cape Community College where he retired after 25 years. He was known for loving his family, and as Dominick would say, "Family is Gold". Dominick was a star athlete at St. Nicks in Egg Harbor where he played basketball, and also played in a Biddy League at St. Mikes in Atlantic City. He loved his American made vehicles, his favorites Cadillac and Chevrolet Corvettes. He also loved his Beloved Pet Lucy, as part of his family. Dominick is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ford DiPietro; parents Louis and Rose DiPietro; brother Louie DiPietro; stepdaughter Bonnie leach Hilaman. He leaves behind his son Thomas Sr.(Lina) DiPietro; stepsons Ricky(Jenn) Hilaman Sr. and Chuck Hilaman; sisters Mary Lou Ward and Linda Andrews. He also will be missed by his six grandchildren, Thomas, Lexi, Makayla, Ricky, Melanie, and Timothy; a great grandchild Eden Noble; sister in law Terry (Louie) DiPietro; brother in law Richie Andrews and the late Joe Ward (Mary Lou). A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, March 30, at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Egg Harbor City. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Egg Harbor City Cemetery
NJ
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
Dom. I truly miss you. You were a great neighbor and a good friend. Always looking out for my house and calling me to chat. Our chair side chats will be missed. You were like family to me. I remember the day we had pizza together. And the figs from the tree. Tom is a great son and was there every day. Taking care of his father. Tom never failed to show up. Dom was very lucky to have a son like Tom. RIP my dear friend. We will meet again and share good times. Love you Dom. FG and family
Frankie Gigs
March 23, 2022
I will always remember you Dom as a good friend and neighbor. We shared many sunny days outside on your lawn talking. Dom was a great guy who shared many stories of life as a kid and an adult growing up in Egg Harbor city . Many blessings for him and his family and his Son Tom who was always by his side , took great care of his father and went to see him every day. Tom you did a great job . God Bless you my friend , till we meet again FG
frank Gigliotti
March 30, 2021
Godspeed Mr.Dipietro reconnected with the ones you loved & lost.... You will be missed Love,& prayers for you & your family Mr.D..... EHC for life Tom & Rick
Scott Breder
March 29, 2021
