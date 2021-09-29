Menu
Dominique Chantel "My Little Pookie" Holmer
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Holmer, Dominique Chantel "My Little Pookie", - 58, of Northfield, and Quimper, France, has peacefully moved on to the heavens. Arriving from France as a child she grew up to reach her goals of being a loving wife and a great mother for her two children; Brittany Christine and Philip Christopher. She was always quick to point out with pride 30 years of marriage to her husband, Philip Eric. They met in Massachusetts when she lived in her favorite town of Newburyport. The family set roots at the Jersey shore and spent great times on the beach. She thoroughly enjoyed taking the family traveling in a camper, across the US including a trip all around the Great Lakes. In between other trips visited the family's ancestral roots and relatives in France and Norway. She often planned family trips into her husband's business travel enabling the children to learn about new places. Dominique was full of energy as on display with long walking trips around NY City, or at home on the bike path walking her rescued dogs including Cassie. As often said, she was "Never Tomorrow Dom", because she was proactive doing everything now and never procrastinated. She leaves behind many friends and family including from Massachusetts; Parents Roger and Marie Brousseau, her sisters and family: Natalie & Jim Tevault, 'Jay' and Darren Tavernelli, and the Deeb family - Gary, Karen, Andrea and Stephanie, and relatives in France. The family requests any remembrance be in the form of donation to Cassies roots, the Atlantic County Rescue Shelter @ 240 Old Turnpike, Pleasantville, NJ, 08232, or call 609-485-2345. To send condolences, email Philip Eric at [email protected] Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere sympathy on your loss of such a nice lady. I used to walk my dog Salsa with Dominique and Cassie on the bike path .Salsa and I enjoyed their company very much. Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Michael Green
Other
October 1, 2021
Philip I am so sorry to hear Dominiques passing I worked with her at mazzeos and began a great friendship I miss her very much and enjoyed our talks together prayers for you and your family as you are going through this great loss RIP my friend..Ellen
Ellen Haughey
September 29, 2021
Philip, so sorry to read about the loss of your mom. It was always a pleasure seeing her and Cassie walking around the neighborhood. Prayers to you and your family. Mrs. Campbell and Spencer.
Shannon Campbell
September 29, 2021
What a terrible loss! This world needs more wonderful people like Dominique, so very kind and beautiful both inside and out!! My heart goes out to Phil and the entire Holmer family! Dave
David Sparenberg
September 29, 2021
