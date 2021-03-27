Baroni, Donald, - 83, passed away at home on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Donald was born in Detroit, Michigan and was a resident of Cape May and Atlantic Counties since 1974. Donald worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in Pomona until retiring in 1994. Upon retirement, he worked as a consultant with various firms that contracted with the FAA. Donald was a Veteran who served as an Air Traffic Controller for the United States Air Force from 1956 until 1964. Donald was known for his love of cars, his love of family, and his sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sheila. His 3 children: Dr. Darren Baroni and wife Dr. Elizabeth Baroni of Annandale VA, Eric Baroni of Marmora NJ, and Kellena and husband Eric Smith of Sellersville PA. His 5 grandchildren: Joshua, Nerissa, and David Baroni; Anna, and Owen Smith. His nephew Jerry Weidemann and niece Sue O' Boyle. A visitation for Donald will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11:00am to 12:00 noon at Coastal Christian Church, 300 E. 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ. With a service at 12:00 noon. Burial to follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Coastal Christian Men in Service Ministry. 300 E. 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2021.