Bates, Donald W., - 74, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 31, 2022, with friends by his side. Don was born September 27, 1947 to Walter and Ema Bates of Absecon, NJ. He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School. Don was a staff sergeant with the 469th combat engineers for 6 years. He then worked for Bell Telephone for 20 years and was also owner of Bates Construction along with his brother Bill. He was a dedicated volunteer fireman with the Absecon Volunteer Fire Company and later with Germania Volunteer Fire Company. Don is predeceased by his parents Walter and Ema; and brother William O. Bates. The family would like to thank Heather Mattle for being Don's caregiver for the past 8 years. As friends go Don was the best, if you needed help, he was always there. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11am at Germania Cemetery, Moss Mill Road and Vienna Avenue, Galloway, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's honor may be made to Absecon or Germania Volunteer Fire Company.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 3, 2022.