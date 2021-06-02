Betts, Donald, - 92, of Simsbury, CT, Donald Wayne Betts died peacefully after a brief illness May 31, 2021. An Absecon native, he spent his life as a musician and teacher. He was a concert pianist, a composer of approximately 150 works, and a professor of music. Born in Absecon, NJ, in February 1929, to the late Mina and Wayne Betts, Don's sister, Jane Kubernus, also predeceased him. Don graduated from Pleasantville High School. He studied with piano teachers Hedwig Rosenthal and Clarence Adler in New York City. He later attended Mitchell College in New London, CT, and received his Master's degree in Music Performance from Indiana University in Bloomington. Don served in the Army in Japan during the Korean War, playing clarinet in an army band and soloing with the Yokohama Symphony Orchestra. While in his 20s, he gave several New York solo piano recitals, including in Times Hall, Town Hall and Carnegie Hall. In 1959, Don was hired by Macalester College in St, Paul MN, where he taught piano, music history, literature and composition until his retirement at age 77. He also co-founded the Macalester Trio in Minnesota, which was active in concertizing and recording. Don married Jane Colville in 1954 and they had one daughter. The couple divorced in 1973. Don married Colleen Sathrum, now Hayne, in 1975, and they had one son. The marriage ended in divorce in 2002, after which Don reconciled with Jane, and they "took care of each other" until her death in 2016. From 1977-2015, he lived in the river town of Afton, MN, on a property he loved, after which he moved closer to family, first to California, and finally to the Hartford area in Connecticut. As a pianist, Don performed a wide repertoire but was particularly eloquent with the Romantics: late Beethoven, Schumann, Brahms, Chopin and Liszt. As a contemporary composer, he also saw his works as "Romantic," although the melodies and harmonies often used the twelve-tone scale, favoring variations in texture, rhythm, and dynamics, rather than traditional melodies and harmonies. In 2016, Don self-published a book of essays on music, culture, and his personal philosophy, "Interiors," available from Amazon. Until age 90, he posted videos on YouTube in which he played shorter piano works that he enjoyed; these may be accessed by searching YouTube for Donald Betts, Pianist. In his last years in Connecticut, Don enjoyed a loving relationship with Sylvia Slattery, who sadly predeceased him, and was thankful for the renewed long-distance friendship with his former wife, Colleen, and good care from McLean Health Center. He is survived by daughter Kathryn (Katy) and her husband, Mark Adams of West Hartford, CT, and son, Tim Betts, of Cle Elum, WA; grandchildren Harrison Adams (Phuong) and Jocelyn Adams; nephew, Steve Hodsdon, several cousins and great-nieces and -nephews. Many friends and former students will miss him. Memorial will be held over Zoom on Sunday, June 27th at 2 pm Eastern. Those who wish to attend should contact Katy ([email protected]
) for a link. Donations in Don's memory can be made at the link below to The Community Food Bank of New Jersey, which seeks long-term solutions to hunger and poverty in New Jersey: https://cfbnj.org/?form=donate
