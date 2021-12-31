I've known Don " Donnie" Evans since I was a kid, Don was the best of friends with my brother Don Shaw. I remember Don as an Avalon life guard growing up, and later I worked with Don at Morhard-Tafel real estate in Avalon. Don was a very nice guy, always a smile on his face and a friendly attitude. Don will be much missed by everyone who knew him. My deepest sympathies to his daughters and family.

Cathy Shaw December 30, 2021