Donald W. Evans Jr.
Conestoga High School
FUNERAL HOME
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ
Evans, Donald W., Jr., - 72, of Seaville, NJ, passed away suddenly at his home on December 27, 2021. Born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, he was raised in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and attended Conestoga High School. Don moved to Avalon in his 20's where he then spent the remainder of his life. His love of Avalon was built over his years of lifeguarding for the Avalon Beach Patrol. Don was a realtor in Avalon for over 45 years at A. Lewis Purdy Real Estate. Don had many passions in life including grilling, crossword puzzles and the beaches and waters of South Jersey. But what truly brought Don the most joy, was his two daughters and three grandchildren. Don loved watching them and showing them all the Jersey Shore had to offer. His love for them was ever present by the amount of photos he kept of them with him at all times. Don was never happier than when he was surrounded by family and friends sharing a great meal, a few cocktails and even more laughs. Survivors include Lisa (Baehrle) Evans, daughters Michelle Hanway (Patrick) and Alicia Strawderman (Eric). Siblings: Richard Evans (Kathy), Carolyn Schwartz (Thomas), Scott Evans (Clarisse), his 3 grandchildren: Abbie and Emma Hanway and Carson Strawderman. Don was preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Donald Evans and his brother Craig Evans. Friends may visit on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ 08223. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
SO SORRY to hear of your loss! Our prayers are with the family.
BILL FOSBENNER
Work
December 31, 2021
I've known Don " Donnie" Evans since I was a kid, Don was the best of friends with my brother Don Shaw. I remember Don as an Avalon life guard growing up, and later I worked with Don at Morhard-Tafel real estate in Avalon. Don was a very nice guy, always a smile on his face and a friendly attitude. Don will be much missed by everyone who knew him. My deepest sympathies to his daughters and family.
Cathy Shaw
December 30, 2021
