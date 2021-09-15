Henry, Donald Lamonte, - 58, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021. "Donnie" as he was affectionately called worked at Breadsticks Cafe and Grill at Resorts Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City. He was a member of In His Image Ministries in Pleasantville, where he was the drummer for the music ministry. Donnie enjoyed music and playing the drums. He is survived by: his mother, Reverend Juanita Henry; siblings, Nolan and Michaelette "Mickey" Henry, Angela Forbey (Reginald); and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, September 17, 2021, at In His Image Ministries 119 South Franklin Boulevard, Pleasantville, where friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will be at Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 15, 2021.