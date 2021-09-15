Menu
Donald Lamonte Henry
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Henry, Donald Lamonte, - 58, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021. "Donnie" as he was affectionately called worked at Breadsticks Cafe and Grill at Resorts Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City. He was a member of In His Image Ministries in Pleasantville, where he was the drummer for the music ministry. Donnie enjoyed music and playing the drums. He is survived by: his mother, Reverend Juanita Henry; siblings, Nolan and Michaelette "Mickey" Henry, Angela Forbey (Reginald); and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, September 17, 2021, at In His Image Ministries 119 South Franklin Boulevard, Pleasantville, where friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will be at Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
In His Image Ministries
119 South Franklin Boulevard, Pleasantville, NJ
Sep
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
In His Image Ministries
119 South Franklin Boulevard, Pleasantville, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
