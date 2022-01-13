Holbrook, Donald A., Sr., - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Temple University Hospital on January 11th, 2022. Born July 15th, 1947 in Somerville, NJ, he grew up in the Flemington, NJ area, graduated from Hunterdon Central High. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served in Vietnam. Don worked for Harrah's Casino in the Slots department for 35 years until retiring in 2015. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne, sons Don Jr., H. Andrew, sisters Joyce (Tettemer) and Linda (Buchanan), daughter's in-law Mindy (Rothman) and Kimberly (Mutschler) and 3 grandchildren Dean, Molly and Devon. Don was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Marjorie (Brokaw DeHart), and his sister Nancy (Novak). Memorial contributions may be given to Community Food Bank of NJ, Southern Branch. A viewing will be held on Monday, January 17th from 10-11am, followed by a 11am service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment with military honors will be held at Laurel Memorial Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.