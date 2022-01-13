Menu
Donald A. Holbrook Sr.
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Holbrook, Donald A., Sr., - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Temple University Hospital on January 11th, 2022. Born July 15th, 1947 in Somerville, NJ, he grew up in the Flemington, NJ area, graduated from Hunterdon Central High. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served in Vietnam. Don worked for Harrah's Casino in the Slots department for 35 years until retiring in 2015. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne, sons Don Jr., H. Andrew, sisters Joyce (Tettemer) and Linda (Buchanan), daughter's in-law Mindy (Rothman) and Kimberly (Mutschler) and 3 grandchildren Dean, Molly and Devon. Don was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Marjorie (Brokaw DeHart), and his sister Nancy (Novak). Memorial contributions may be given to Community Food Bank of NJ, Southern Branch. A viewing will be held on Monday, January 17th from 10-11am, followed by a 11am service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment with military honors will be held at Laurel Memorial Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Jan
17
Service
11:00a.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Worked with Don for many years at Harrah's. It was a honor to call him a friend. RIP Don
John Gorbley
Friend
January 13, 2022
Don has been a friend for many a year - married to my best friend Jeanne - a kind and gentle man who would do anything for you. Sorry to hear of his passing after all the problems he went through during these last few years with the transplant. He will be missed by all.
John & Lee Wojculewski
Friend
January 13, 2022
