Hurff, Donald A., Sr., - 91, of Marmora, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Born in Woodstown, NJ to the late Vernon and Maude (nee Shimp) Hurff and stepmother, Helen Hurff. He was a graduate of Woodstown High School, where he played on the football team. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Rutgers University in Camden and his Masters in Chemistry from Temple University. He had served in the National Guard Reserves. He started his career as a milk tester for the State of NJ. He then began his teaching career at Ocean City High School before teaching at Rutgers University in Camden, Stockton and Atlantic Cape Community College where he was the first professor hired in 1966. He retired after 40+ years as an educator in 2004. Don was an avid skier and had served as the advisor for the ACC Ski Club. He also enjoyed saltwater fishing, gardening, cruising in his 1972 and 1981 Corvettes and most of all spending time with his family. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his grandson, Tyler Woolley. Surviving are his wife: Diane (nee Cullen) Hurff, Children: Hayley (Larry) Drake, Donald, Jr. (Sue), C. Ronald (Cheryl), John T. (Lisa), Brian (Jess), his sister Joyce (Richard) Mood, 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His funeral service will be offered Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11 o'clock from Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 North Shore Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Laurel Memorial Park, Tilton Road, Pomona, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory are requested to be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 3, 2022.