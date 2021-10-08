LLEWELLYN, DONALD aka "Duck", - 80, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, returned to the Lord on Thursday ~ September 30th, 2021. Donald was born on February 6th, 1941 to Edward Llewellyn & Artie Buck in Atlantic City, NJ. A faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church of Atlantic City, Donald was on the Usher Board, the Male Chorus, and belonged to the Golden Circle. He is survived by a host loving Family and many Friends. Donald will be dearly missed. A Funeral Service of Faith & Love will be held on Saturday ~ October 9th, 2021 at 11:00am @ New Hope Baptist Church ~ located at 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Viewing from 10:00am – 11:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2021.