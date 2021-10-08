Menu
Donald "Duck" Llewellyn
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
LLEWELLYN, DONALD aka "Duck", - 80, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, returned to the Lord on Thursday ~ September 30th, 2021. Donald was born on February 6th, 1941 to Edward Llewellyn & Artie Buck in Atlantic City, NJ. A faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church of Atlantic City, Donald was on the Usher Board, the Male Chorus, and belonged to the Golden Circle. He is survived by a host loving Family and many Friends. Donald will be dearly missed. A Funeral Service of Faith & Love will be held on Saturday ~ October 9th, 2021 at 11:00am @ New Hope Baptist Church ~ located at 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Viewing from 10:00am – 11:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Mikal's Funeral Parlor Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart felt sympathy to the family, we grew up together and he was a super guy, will miss him dearly. God Bless your soul and may you rest in peace
Charles Elliott
Friend
October 9, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy to Miss Geraldine & Family. You are in our prayers for comfort and strength. Sending hugs. Rest in heavenly peace Bro. Donald.
Allmond- Woodall Family
October 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to Mr llewellyn's family may he rest in peace
Sandy Temple
October 8, 2021
