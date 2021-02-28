Pileggi, Donald Michele, - 90, of Ocean City, New Jersey, died peacefully at the age of 90 with his family and beloved pets Charlie the Dog and Nurse Kitty by his side at his home in Marmora, NJ on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Born in Ocean City, NJ 1930 to Michele Pileggi Jr. and Jessie Jack. Don's life couldn't be better described than as a life fulfilled. Loving father and devoted husband, Don was an avid gardener, a lover of all things airplanes and trains, long walks in the woods with his pup, and taking his antique wooden sailboat out for a spin on the bay. He had the biggest sweet tooth for Wards bakery's coconut cream pie. He looked forward to seeing his friends every Sunday at St. Peter's United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Ocean City High School, class of 1948 and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon returning in 1953 he dedicated his time to civic organizations, improving Ocean City's recreation. Beloved by his community he was known as "Mr. P." Serving as Ocean City's Director of Recreation 1963-1987, his passion and dedication to the youth shaped what Ocean City is today. Some of his biggest accomplishments were improving the OC Youth Center, establishing the Ocean City Surfing Association in 1964 giving it national recognition, girls basketball programs, surf fishing tournaments with the OC Fishing Club, Hobie Cat Regatta, flag football, soccer and street hockey leagues, and modernizing the recreational facilities, sports and civic center, veteran's park, and expanding playground sites of Ocean City. Member of American Legion, Rotary Club, Ocean City Sportsmen's Club, Exchange Club (Golden Deeds Award), Boy Scouts of America (30+ years, Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award), OC Red Cross (disaster chairman), and OC Rescue Squad. Hero to many through his generosity, compassion and dedication; he is considered a legend. His impression will never be forgotten, and forever cherished. Don was predeceased by his twin sister Teresa Costello, his brother William Pileggi, the love of his life Angela Pileggi (nee Longo), and first wife Mary Ann Pileggi (nee Bolden). Surviving are his son, Donald Pileggi Jr., grand daughters Brooke Pileggi and Nicole Pileggi, his great-grandsons Finn and Jasper Wilson, stepson Bill Hodgdon, stepdaughters Marlene Hodgdon and Marilinda Hodgdon, his nephews David and Steve Pileggi, and his cousin Russ Jack and his wife Rose. His Funeral Service and Interment were held privately. The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions in his name to either the Ocean City Surfing Association, the Ocean City Humane Society, or the Ocean City Historical Society. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.