Sessamen, Donald William, - 88, of South Seaville, NJ, was born in Center Square, Pennsylvania on September 3, 1932. He grew up in Green Creek, NJ and graduated from Middle Township High School in 1952. He worked for various telecommunications companies throughout his career. In 2009, he moved back to South Seaville, NJ where he met and started seeing his partner of 11 years, Jean Reeves. Jean was taking ballroom dance lessons and Don wanted to join her so they spent several years taking dance lessons with Edward Fischer and his dance group which were some of his favorite memories. During this time, he once again became an active member of South Seaville United Methodist Church. Following a tragic fire that burned down the church, he worked hard to help put the memorial path in front of the new church which is a favorite trait of the church today. Don peacefully passed away on March 2nd, 2021 in the home he shared with his partner, Jean, surrounded by family, following a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his partner, Jean Reeves, his daughters Debi Burgess, Susan Grotte and husband Jim Grotte, son Guy Sessamen II and wife Ginger Bidgood, Jean's daughter Gail and husband Jim Fisher, son Craig Reeves and wife Alex Reeves. He has 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. He was predeceased by his parents Guy and Sylvia Sessamen, his siblings Evelyn Lund, Gene Sessamen, Sr. and Raymond Sessamen, and his daughter Vicki Oliver (husband Butch Oliver), Valerie Ann and Kathleen Irene. Donald lived a full, happy and adventurous life and was loved by everyone who met him. His family was the world to him and he was always there for them. He will be forever in their hearts. Funeral services will be at South Seaville United Methodist Church at 115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville on Saturday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at 9:00 a.m. The service will be livestreamed through the South Seaville United Methodist Church Facebook page. There will be a reception after the service in the memorial hall at the church. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations made to South Seaville United Methodist Church in his honor. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 4, 2021.