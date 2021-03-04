Don was a long time friend of my dad Bob Gibson Mostly while both were with NJ Bell Don also hired me at Princeton Time Sharing after I left the Navy in 1969 That led to a 40 year software engineering career that enabled my wife Marion and I to raise 4 children 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren Don created an entry point to my lifelong legacy My dad would be very thankful to Don as am I God bless you Don may you enjoy eternity in God's care .

Bob Gibson jr March 4, 2021