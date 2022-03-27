Doyle Clinton, Donna Lucille, - 74, of Mayslanding, answered the call of the Heavenly Hosts on Thursday, March 17, 2022. From the union of Cleophus and Evelyn Lucille Doyle, Donna was born on March 1, 1948 in Houston, Texas. Donna was educated in the Houston Public School, System-Langston Elementary, Kashmere Garden Junior/Senior High School where she graduated Salutatorian, Class of 1969. She obtained advanced degrees from Texas Southern University- Bachelor of Arts and became a member of the Illustrious Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gamma Psi Chapter, and the University of Houston-Masters in Education. A lifelong educator, student advocate, champion for education, Donna devoted her career and lived out her passion teaching, molding, shaping, training and guiding young minds as they explored, experienced, and gained knowledge about the world around them through her modeling, mentoring, leadership, and tutelage. A host of devoted family members, friends, and colleagues are left to remember her legacy, love, contributions and dedication during her journey of life. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday, March 28, 2022. Viewing 5:00PM – 7:00PM.Service 7:00PM at Mount Zion Baptist Church 353 South New Road Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township. Professional Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home LLC. 414 S. Main St Pleasantville NJ. 6093839994



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.