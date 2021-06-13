Menu
Dora Sue Jue
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ
Jue, Dora Sue (Chin), - 95, went home to be with her Lord peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born in New York City but was a life-long resident of the Atlantic City area. She lovingly and faithfully raised her family, and later worked at various Atlantic City boardwalk shops: Wing Fat Co, Roth's Chocolate Shop, The Peanut Shop. She was a faithful member of Chelsea Baptist Church. She was inspiringly known for her friendly warm smiles, kindness, light humor, generosity, love and respect for others, and great love for her family. She was predeceased by Lloyd Jue, her loving husband of 44 years, her son, Ronald, and her daughter-in-law, Patsy. She will be missed and always in the hearts of her children: Lawrence, Yolanda, and Geraldine (Gerri): grandchildren: Jennifer, Jaime, Christine, Jeffrey, Matt, Daniel, Stephen, Christopher; her great-grandchildren: Dylan, Justin, Mikayla, Kaden, Levi, and Paisley. Family and friends are invited to join us for services at Chelsea Baptist Church, 2908 Atlantic Ave. Atlantic City NJ 08401 on Wednesday, June 16. Viewing will be 9:30-11am and the service will start at 11am. Interment will be at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. To share your fondest memory of Dora please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please make donations to Chelsea Baptist Church at the above address. Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Chelsea Baptist Church
2908 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ
Jun
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Chelsea Baptist Church
2908 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to Larry and family for your loss.
Michael Tullio
Other
June 23, 2021
Please know that my prayers are with you now in this dark time. When a parent leaves this earth always remember that their goal has been won. As much as you miss her now, remember she is with Jesus now, the man she worshiped. Even though my Mom is gone, I still miss her but I am comforted by knowing we will all be together...soon.
Sally Eccles Prichard
Acquaintance
June 15, 2021
Dear Larry, Yolanda and Gerri and your families, Your mom lived a blessed and full life surrounded by her family's love. Her Chinese name (Xiào yng) -- smiling heroine is so befitting. We shall all miss her and will remember the impact she had on her family and friends. "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart." Mahatma Gandhi -- Lee Family, West Windsor, NJ
Lee
Family Friend
June 14, 2021
Our condolences to the entire Jue family on the passing of your mother. Your family was an important part of our lives growing up in Atlantic City. With deepest sympathy, The Hilton Family.
Nancy Hilton
Family Friend
June 14, 2021
Dear Larry and Family, Please accept my heartfelt sympathy over the loss of your mother Mrs. Dora Jue, may her soul rest in peace. May God grant you and yours strength and comfort during your time of sorrow.
Sharon Waters-Pratt
June 13, 2021
All my thoughts and prayers to Dora and her family.
Laura Diamond
Family Friend
June 12, 2021
