Jue, Dora Sue (Chin), - 95, went home to be with her Lord peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born in New York City but was a life-long resident of the Atlantic City area. She lovingly and faithfully raised her family, and later worked at various Atlantic City boardwalk shops: Wing Fat Co, Roth's Chocolate Shop, The Peanut Shop. She was a faithful member of Chelsea Baptist Church. She was inspiringly known for her friendly warm smiles, kindness, light humor, generosity, love and respect for others, and great love for her family. She was predeceased by Lloyd Jue, her loving husband of 44 years, her son, Ronald, and her daughter-in-law, Patsy. She will be missed and always in the hearts of her children: Lawrence, Yolanda, and Geraldine (Gerri): grandchildren: Jennifer, Jaime, Christine, Jeffrey, Matt, Daniel, Stephen, Christopher; her great-grandchildren: Dylan, Justin, Mikayla, Kaden, Levi, and Paisley. Family and friends are invited to join us for services at Chelsea Baptist Church, 2908 Atlantic Ave. Atlantic City NJ 08401 on Wednesday, June 16. Viewing will be 9:30-11am and the service will start at 11am. Interment will be at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. To share your fondest memory of Dora please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please make donations to Chelsea Baptist Church at the above address. Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.