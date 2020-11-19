DONNELLY , DORIS A. (SERLICK), - 89, of LYNNWOOD, WA (Prior: HEISLERVILLE, NJ), It is with deep sadness, we announce the passing, of our Dear Mother, Doris A. Donnelly (Serlick), age 89. She passed, peacefully, into the arms of our Lord, on Saturday, November 14, 2020. We are comforted, by our faith and in knowing Mommy and Daddy are together again. Born in Camden, NJ on July 30, 1931, she was raised in Malaga, by her Uncle, Joseph G. Serlick, Sr., whom she loved, as her Father. As a young school girl, in the early 1940's, our Mother loved to sing. She entered and won a talent medal, for her beautiful singing voice, sponsored by the local chapter of the Jr. Jaycees. During the 1950's, she was employed by Doerr Glass, in Vineland and regularly took the Public Service Bus that drove, on her route to work. This habit caught the eye, of a handsome, blue-eyed bus driver and in the Spring, of 1959, she married John M. Donnelly and settled in the little hamlet of Heislerville, NJ to begin raising their family. In the early 1970's, they established their business, "Wood Pump Antiques" and for over 35 years, they enjoyed participating in local antiques shows, Christmas Open House Tours and entertaining family and friends. They both were active members of the Mauricetown, NJ Historical Society. As a Stay-at-Home Mother, she loved her family, enjoyed pretty things, gardening, baking, decorating, for the holidays with Daddy and putting up produce that was grown in their garden. After the death of her husband, John in 2007, she retired to Lynnwood, Washington State where she spent her final years enjoying her Grandchildren, Trevor A. Donnelly (Nadine), Connor B. Donnelly and her twin Great Grandchildren Thomas and Madeline. She is survived by her children Albert J. Donnelly, Great Grandchildren Mashilla and Hunter Harrison, Brownville Junction, Maine, Johnna L. Donnelly (Jim), Leesburg, NJ, Bryan M. Donnelly (Cheryl) Bothell, WA, Carol L. Donnelly, Valencia, CA. and a Sister, Catherine Young, WA. She was predeceased, by her husband, John M. Donnelly, in 2007, Grand Daughter, Tanya M. Donnelly, 2014, Brother, Albert Serlick, 2008, and Sister, Anna Vai (Serlick), 2020. In lieu of flowers and as a gentle suggestion, please donate, in her memory, to a favorite charity
, of your choice. A private memorial service will be held, by the family, at a later date.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 19, 2020.