Brimfield, Doris (nee Knipe), - 99, of Sicklerville, NJ passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Manor Care Health System in Washington Twp. NJ. Doris was born in Camden, NJ she lived in Braddock for most of her life and moving to Sicklerville in 2005. She graduated from Hammonton High School in 1938. She worked for Jacovelli's Clothing Company in Cedar Brook for several years and was a member of the Winslow Twp. Senior Citizens where she ran casino bus trips and loved to play bingo. She is predeceased by her husband David Brimfield and parents Harry and Madeline Knipe. Surviving are her two sons, Thomas Brimfield and his wife Grace of Sicklerville, NJ, and Ronald Brimfield and his wife Louise of Williamstown, NJ. She is the loving grandmother of Thomas "Chip" Brimfield (Tammy), Tammy Batten (Albert), and Renee Gawlinski (Matt), and Great Grandmother of Ally, Corey, Ashley, Brandie, and Matthew. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday, November 19th from 9:30 – 11:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ with funeral services to be held at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Berlin Cemetery. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 18, 2020.