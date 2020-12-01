Hammell, Doris Carol, - 91, of Green Bank, NJ passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Woodbury, NJ Carol spent time living in Williamstown, NJ and Green Bank, NJ. Carol attended Emmanuel Congregational Church in Egg Harbor City and worked as a bookkeeper. She was an excellent seamstress who enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, cooking, and watching the hummingbirds. Carol was predeceased by her parents Lorin and Charlotte Ott, brother Lorin Donald Ott, brother-in-law Reuben Morey, and nieces Bonnie Morey Barnett and Joyce Morey. She is survived by her son Glenn Hammell (Virginia) of Williamstown, NJ, twin sister Claire Ott Morey, grandchildren Scott (Kate) and Shannon Hammell (Jeff), nieces/nephews Paula and Bill Gatton and children Danielle and Melissa; Kenny and Joyce Ott and children Jason, Kenny and Sarah; Ginny Morey Jones and children Sonya and Greg; Pat Morey and children Tami, Nicole and Leon; and Danielle Barnett, Michael Barnett and Sabrina Cortes; and many more great-nieces/nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 10:00 am until her Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Weekstown Community Church 5663 Pleasant Mills Rd Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215 followed by burial in Green Bank United Methodist Church Cemetery, River Rd, Green Bank, NJ.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.