CIOLORITO, DORIS LUCILLE, - 91, of Ventnor City, died on June 23 at her home in Ventnor, NJ. Doris was born in Point Township, Northumberland County, PA, on May 6, 1930 to Leon B. and Elizabeth K. Epler. She grew up in a rural area, living on two family farms that specialized in cultivating potatoes, poultry, and various other crops and livestock. She graduated from Northumberland High School in 1948, then attended Lock Haven State College and Penn State University, graduating from the latter in 1952. She worked with her family's farm business for a year before coming to Atlantic City in 1953. She then worked for Planters Peanuts, at Virginia Avenue and the Boardwalk, until 1965, when she left to raise her family full-time. She resided in Ventnor from 1960 until her death, and was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Nicholas Ciolorito of Ventnor, who passed away in 1995. Doris was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Grange organization of Northumberland, PA, the Ventnor Chapter of the A.A.R.P., and St. John's By-The-Sea Church of Ventnor. Survivors include her daughter, Carole McGurk of Ventnor, three sons, Gary Ciolorito of Mt. Laurel, Brian Ciolorito of Ventnor, and Larry Ciolorito of Darnestown, MD, plus 5 grandchildren. A graveside service for family will accompany internment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's By-The-Sea Church, 6 South Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor, or the Ocean City Humane Society. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC - AC. (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 26, 2021.