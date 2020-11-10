Bradshaw, Doris Sheldon, - 94, of North Wildwood, died peacefully at home on November 7, 2020. She was born April 19, 1926 (a Doctor Mace baby). She graduated Wildwood High School class of 1944 and wrote the class song. Doris met her loving husband, Grover C. Bradshaw, on a blind date and we're happily married for 49 years until his death in 1999. She resided in her present home for 70 years. She enjoyed music and art classes winning several local awards over the years. Doris was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she taught second grade Sunday School and was an active member since her marriage there in 1950. She immensely enjoyed singing in the Angelus Chorus for many years. She was a legal secretary as well as secretary to her husband's plumbing business. Her most important job was always wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother as we survivors reaped the rewards. She is survived by a loving son and daughter-in-law Grover R and Lori Bradshaw. Loving daughter and son-in-law, Barbara, and Michael Mattera. Four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Angela) Mattera, Justin Bradshaw, Ashley Bradshaw, and Jessica Mattera. Four great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Matter, Daniel Ruffo, Caroline Mattera, and Jeffery Mattera Jr., as well as several nieces and nephews and person very dear to her, Sally Preston. Much gratitude is extended to Ashley and Sally for keeping her comfortable as her years progressed. Services will be private due to COVID concerns. Flowers are not necessary but donations gratefully accepted by Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Wildwood or First United Methodist of North Wildwood. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 10, 2020.