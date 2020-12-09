Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris D. Young
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ
Young, Doris D., - 79, of New Gretna, N.J., passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home. Born in Elizabeth, N.J., and residing in Long Beach Island for over 50 years, prior to moving to New Gretna. Doris was a music teacher, had a cleaning business, and loved to play her violin and had belonged to many groups, including the Westminster Community Orchestra. Her friends and family will remember her for her love and knowledge of gardening and animals, her kind soul, and her amazing ability to do anything she put her mind to. Doris was predeceased by her son Arthur Young. She is survived by her daughters Carrie Lyness (John) of Manahawkin, N.J., and Rachel Waite (Bernard Akkari) of New Gretna, N.J., her husband George Young, along with her 3 grandsons Cameron, Peter, and Jacob, that she adored.

WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.