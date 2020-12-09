Young, Doris D., - 79, of New Gretna, N.J., passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home. Born in Elizabeth, N.J., and residing in Long Beach Island for over 50 years, prior to moving to New Gretna. Doris was a music teacher, had a cleaning business, and loved to play her violin and had belonged to many groups, including the Westminster Community Orchestra. Her friends and family will remember her for her love and knowledge of gardening and animals, her kind soul, and her amazing ability to do anything she put her mind to. Doris was predeceased by her son Arthur Young. She is survived by her daughters Carrie Lyness (John) of Manahawkin, N.J., and Rachel Waite (Bernard Akkari) of New Gretna, N.J., her husband George Young, along with her 3 grandsons Cameron, Peter, and Jacob, that she adored.
WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.