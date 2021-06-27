BERCHTOLD, DOROTHY F. (nee Merkord), - 91, of Galloway Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born on the family farm (S. Odessa Ave, Pomona) to Herman and Christine (nee Schmidt) Merkord on January 7, 1930. She graduated from Egg Harbor (City) High School in 1948, where she was valedictorian and class officer. She then began a long-time career with the Egg Harbor City Bank and Trust Company and its successor banks, where she worked her way from teller to Assistant Manager of the Pomona branch of First National Bank of Toms River. While working at the bank, Dorothy met and wed her husband of 58 years, Howard H. Berchtold, Sr. Shortly after their wedding in 1953, Dorothy and Howard settled in the South Egg Harbor section of the Township, where she lived until her passing. Dorothy was a life-time member of the South Egg Harbor Vol. Fire Co. #5 Ladies Auxiliary, serving over 65 years, including as the treasurer and financial secretary for many of those years. Dorothy took great delight in baking, making large assortments of cookies each year at Christmas and Easter, distributed in her familiar tins, to be enjoyed by her family and friends. She was also known for her Jewish Apple Cakes which found their way to fire company and parish bake sales as well as many of friends on special occasions. Dorothy was also a very talented seamstress, sewing many of her own and children's early clothes. She enjoyed flower gardening, taking great pride in her lamp post mandevilla. Most of all, Dorothy was dedicated to her family, working those many years in the bank ensuring that all three of her children received the benefit of a college education. From there, her attention shifted to loving her six grandchildren, including providing personalized cakes, cookies, and her signature German potato salad to celebrate all the children's milestones. Dorothy's favorite times of the year were watching all her grandchildren dive into custom filled Christmas stockings and Easter baskets she assembled each year until her passing. She was also a life-long parishioner of St. Nicholas Church in Egg Harbor City and a member of the St. Mary's Altar & Rosary Society. Surviving are her daughter and husband Donna and Thomas Brodo of Holliston, MA, son and wife Howard and Donna Marie Berchtold of South Egg Harbor, son and wife Brian and Mary Berchtold of Clayton, DE. Also surviving are her grandchildren Lauren Kean (husband Matt), Matthew Brodo, Heather Berchtold, Caitlin Berchtold, Michael Brodo, and Casey Berchtold. She is also survived by her sister Viola Penza of Egg Harbor City and brother Herman Merkord(wife Clara) of Bath, ME. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband Howard H. Berchtold Sr, her parents, and sisters Marguerite Bader, Gertrude Jones, and Elaine Seibert. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11AM Wednesday, June 30, 2021at St. Nicholas Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Friends and family may call at the church prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:45AM. Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her husband at Germania Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Mass. Services entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City, NJ (609) 965-0357. For condolences and information regarding viewing the Mass via livestream, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a cancer research related charity of choice
in memory of Dorothy. Copy and paste the following link to view the livestream service starting at 11:00am: https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/56281
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2021.