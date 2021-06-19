My years working with Dottie will always remain with me. She was a dedicated teacher and coach. I t was my pleasure and honor to serve as Athletic Director during her time of success with the SJHS Field Hockey team. The students of St. Joe, especially the young ladies, were fortunate to have her be an example for them. "To teach, is to touch a life forever." Rest in peace, dear friend.

Pete Santilli School June 19, 2021