Storck-Doyne, Dorothy Ceceilia, - 52, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born in Atlantic City, NJ she has been a lifelong area resident. Dorothy was predeceased by her brother: Bobby Mawson. Surviving are her husband: Kevin Doyne, children: Taylor (Tom) Camp, Gage and Griffin Doyne, Grandchildren: Jayden, Jaxon and Payton Camp. her mother: Marion (nee Scull) Marcheski, father: Richard (Cheryl) Storck. Also surviving are two sisters: Kim Storck, Denise (Mike) Bardo and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be truly missed. Rest in peace our Angel.
A Time for Family and Friends to share memories of Dorothy will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg
Harbor Township, NJ where friends and family may greet the family from 10 o'clock until time of sharing. Covid restrictions must be followed.
Burial will be private. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 23, 2020.