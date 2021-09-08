Dale, Dorothy Ann, - 66, of Galloway, passed away suddenly on September 1, 2021 at her home in her sleep. She was born in Malvern, PA, and was an Galloway area resident for over twenty years. Dorothy and her husband, Tom took every opportunity they could together to go out and dance. She spent the last 33 years of her life loving and caring for her son. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband and dance partner, Tom, her son, Robert, her mom, Dorothy Mae Norcross, her brothers; John Norcross, and Joseph Norcross and his wife, Nancy, her sister, Patricia Norcross, and many loving nieces and nephews. A Gathering will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 1pm until 2pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway. A Service will follow at 2pm. At the request of the family please come in casual attire. Donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the American Cancer Society
. Please leave condolences for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2021.