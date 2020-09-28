Bansfield, Dorothy Delores, - 75, of Sicklerville, daughter of John and Helen Shannon transitioned in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family September 25, 2020. She was born in Pleasantville, graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1963. Dorothy went on to earn a Bachelors Degree from Hunter College and a Masters Degree from City College of New York. She was a high school English teacher in East Orange, NJ, Detroit, MI and Baltimore, MD. After leaving teaching, she served as an Administrative Manager at a United States Attorney's Office in Newark, NJ; Shannon Law Office; and Champion Awards in Washington, DC. Dorothy was baptized at Shiloh Baptist Church in Atlantic City, by Rev. Mills and later joined Caanan Baptist Church in New York and Shiloh Baptist Church, Washington, DC, where she served as a Senior Usher and Church School teacher. Poetry and reading were her passions, and she published two books of poetry centering on the expressions of her childhood and the Jim Crow South. Joy came to Dorothy in being a mother and grandmother to her three sons, Sean, Yale and Adam and their children. She is survived by: her sons, Sean and Adam; brothers, John, Richard, Joseph (Latulla), Matthew, and Ronald "Rahman" Shannon; special nieces and nephews, Jesse (Muff), Keisha, Aki and Simone; and a host of other family and friends. A visitation will be 9:30A-11A, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, followed by graveside funeral services at 11:45AM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, with interment to follow. Condolences may be left at www. greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.