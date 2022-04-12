Menu
Dorothy Ann DeSantis
1932 - 2022
DeSantis, Dorothy Ann, - 90, of Woodbine, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Born in Eldora as one of ten children to the late Harry and Dorothy Knoll Fowler, she was a lifetime resident of this area. Dot loved being around people especially cooking Sunday meatballs for family and friends. She enjoyed the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She never missed any of their baseball or football practices or games. She always had a positive attitude and didn't have a bad word to say about others. Dot is survived by her children, Theodore J. (Nancy) DeSantis, Dominick A. DeSantis, Maria A. DeSantis, and John (Michele) DeSantis; her daughter-in-law, Della DeSantis; her sister, Juanita Rizzo; her six grandchildren, Ted, Chris, Carlos, Laura, Dominick, and Dominique; her six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore "Ted" D. DeSantis, and her son, Carlos H. DeSantis. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 14 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Apr
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Apr
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
