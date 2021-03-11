Menu
Dorothy Braun Hamilton
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Hamilton, Dorothy Braun, - 92, of Pleasantville, passed away March 5, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, she's been a long-time Pleasantville resident. She worked as a bookkeeper for Peter Lumber for many years. She's survived by her children, William Hamilton, Sr. (Joan), John Hamilton (Chung) and Patricia Hamilton; her brother, Laurence Braun; her grandson, William Hamilton, Jr.; her granddaughter, Jennifer Hamilton; her grandson, Aaron Dilks and her great-grandson, Aiden Dilks. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patty & Family, I´m so very sorry to hear about your mom, I´m praying for you that God gives you comfort & strength, may your mother rest in heavenly peace.
Vicki Sendler Otto
March 13, 2021
