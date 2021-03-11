Hamilton, Dorothy Braun, - 92, of Pleasantville, passed away March 5, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, she's been a long-time Pleasantville resident. She worked as a bookkeeper for Peter Lumber for many years. She's survived by her children, William Hamilton, Sr. (Joan), John Hamilton (Chung) and Patricia Hamilton; her brother, Laurence Braun; her grandson, William Hamilton, Jr.; her granddaughter, Jennifer Hamilton; her grandson, Aaron Dilks and her great-grandson, Aiden Dilks. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.