I wanted to offer my condolences to your family, with sincerity. I want to wish you a Happy Easter, and that God may bring you many blessings, and hope this new year, and that he will continue to bless your family, and bring comfort to you all. I read your story, and whoever wrote the letter it was beautiful, very heart warming, and loving. God Bless you. I like all the colors. I like the color pink too. My prayerful regards to you all. Sincerely, Lourdes Arlin Mateo-Casanova also on Facebook 973-836-8781

Lourdes Arlin Mateo-Casanova April 5, 2021