Dorothy "Dot" Haubois
1932 - 2021
Haubois, Dorothy "Dot", - 89, of Villas, NJ got her ticket to heaven on February 26, 2021. She passed of natural causes. Born the only child to John and Mae Reilly of Camden, New Jersey, she lived a fortunate childhood filled with friends, pony rides, and parties. She dedicated her life to her family, raising four children Lynn, Steven, Dotti-Lynn, and Lori, originally in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and later relocating to the Cape May area where she spent the rest of her life enjoying the seashore, shorebirds, and sunsets. The queen of our hearts enjoyed sleeping in, basking in the sunshine and tending to her flowers, especially her pink mandevillas and purple cabbages. She liked to spend her days visiting with family and friends, having long telephone conversations, and staying up-to-date on all the latest Facebook gossip. Her greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she spoiled and loved, each in their own special way. She would proclaim to them: "Most of all I wish you love." A legacy of love is what she leaves behind. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her. A celebration of her life will be held March 29, 10 AM at Wellspring Church, 601 Babcock Rd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Wellspring Church
601 Babcock Rd., Mays Landing, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was actually looking for information with regards to Wellspring Church. I came across this Obituary, very sincere obituary, and very simple, and loving. I didn't know the church was open till this past Sunday when I passed by. I was looking for a church, and I believe that the words stated in this Obituary is very simple and loving. Sincerely, Lourdes Arlin Mateo-Casanova also on Facebook 5012 Laydon Court Mays Landing, New Jersey 08330 [email protected] (973) 836-8781
Lourdes Arlin Mateo-Casanova
April 5, 2021
I wanted to offer my condolences to your family, with sincerity. I want to wish you a Happy Easter, and that God may bring you many blessings, and hope this new year, and that he will continue to bless your family, and bring comfort to you all. I read your story, and whoever wrote the letter it was beautiful, very heart warming, and loving. God Bless you. I like all the colors. I like the color pink too. My prayerful regards to you all. Sincerely, Lourdes Arlin Mateo-Casanova also on Facebook 973-836-8781
Lourdes Arlin Mateo-Casanova
April 5, 2021
