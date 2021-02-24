Menu
Dorothy M. Incarvito
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ
Incarvito, Dorothy M. (Dottie), - 78, of North Wildwood, NJ, passed away gracefully on February 20th having never given up her fight against cancer. She was born in 1942 to Dorothy and Fred Miller in Philadelphia, PA. A graduate of St. Basil Academy High School, Dottie met her husband, John, in 1958 and they wed in 1967. She devoted her life's work to being a fantastic and wonderfully loving mother. After raising their family in Delran, NJ, Dottie and John retired to North Wildwood and lived out their days ensconced in the seashore life they both loved. Her compassion extended beyond the home and her dedication to friendship was a testament to her unselfish and caring nature. Her phone was a lifeline for so many celebrating good times and facing crises, and her home provided joy to those who gathered and stability for those in need. A devout Catholic, Dottie was a longstanding member of Notre Dame de la Mer Parish and enjoyed volunteering. Dottie was predeceased by her husband, John, her brother, Freddie, and her parents. She is survived by her three children, Donata, Chris (Melissa), and Dorothy. She will be remembered by her grandchildren Marty (Elma), Brandon, Samantha, Juliana, Mitchell, and especially Hayden, to whom she opened her home and shared a special bond. She accomplished the personal goal of living to see the birth of her first great-grandchild, Isla. The family asks that you respect their wishes for private and safe services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, Deborah Heart and Lung Center, or Prevent Child Abuse America. Condolences can be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.
Dorothy had a beautiful soul that touched many. She was an extremely admired and loved woman. We will miss her very much.
Kljuco Family
Friend
February 25, 2021
Esnaf, Alisa, and Najda Kljuco
February 25, 2021
