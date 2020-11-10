Jenkins, Dorothy Jane, - 68, of York, PA, formerly of Cape May Court House passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born in Cape May Court House to the late Frank W. and Martha Jane Chamber Jenkins. She attended the First Baptist Church in Cape May Court House and Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Stone Harbor when she lived here. She enjoyed being on her computer and loved her dog, Abby. Dorothy is survived by her brother, Frank W. (Suzanne) Jenkins, Jr.; her nephew, Todd W. (Michele) Jenkins; her aunt and uncle, Dixie and Roie Chambers; her friend, Lynda Crim; and numerous cousins. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Social distancing and masks are required. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 10, 2020.