Progin (Schuetter), Dorothy L., - of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020. She was a career registered nurse. Preceded in death by her husband Francois, she is survived by her step-daughter Vera Donovan and her three children, Nephew Franklyn Yohe (Susan) and his four children, and Niece Kathleen Stauffer (Robert) and her four children. Internment is private
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.